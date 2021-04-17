Work on provision of electricity to Azerbaijan's liberated Sugovushan nearing completion
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The work on providing electricity to the Sugovushan village of Azerbaijan's Tartar district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, is nearing completion, Azerishig OJSC told Trend.
Power transmission lines are being laid from the Tartar substation to the Sugovushan settlement using insulated 35-kilovolt cables.
"Along with this, an internal network has been created in the settlement itself. Work in this direction is nearing completion," added to the company.
