Azerbaijan shows footage from Aladin village of Zangilan district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated footage from Aladin village of Zangilan district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
The footage:
