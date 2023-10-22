Plane operating Toronto-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The captain of an Air Canada plane flying from Toronto to Delhi sent a request for an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports.

The reason for this was low oil pressure in the left engine of the aircraft.

Boeing 777 successfully landed at Baku airport at 15:50 local time. There were 301 passengers on the plane.

Currently, the aircraft is being inspected and a set of necessary measures is being organized to establish all the circumstances and causes of the incident.