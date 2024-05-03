Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani, Russian deputy PMs discuss North-South ITC development measures

Transport Materials 3 May 2024
Azerbaijani, Russian deputy PMs discuss North-South ITC development measures

Lada Yevgrashina
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov have discussed steps to develop the North-South international transport corridor (ITC) in Moscow, Trend reports.

According to the information, the parties affirmed their commitment to implementing a series of measures essential for ensuring reliable railway transportation of goods between the two countries within the North-South ITC.

Recognizing the imperative to modernize railway infrastructure within the North-South corridor, negotiations yielded the approval of a joint action plan aimed at establishing the necessary regulatory framework for the development of rail transportation and infrastructure within the corridor.

The North-South international transport corridor spans 7,200 kilometers and comprises a multi-mode network encompassing ship, rail, and road routes, facilitating the movement of freight between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe.

