Azerbaijani, Russian deputy PMs discuss North-South ITC development measures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov have discussed steps to develop the North-South international transport corridor (ITC) in Moscow, Trend reports.

According to the information, the parties affirmed their commitment to implementing a series of measures essential for ensuring reliable railway transportation of goods between the two countries within the North-South ITC.

Recognizing the imperative to modernize railway infrastructure within the North-South corridor, negotiations yielded the approval of a joint action plan aimed at establishing the necessary regulatory framework for the development of rail transportation and infrastructure within the corridor.

The North-South international transport corridor spans 7,200 kilometers and comprises a multi-mode network encompassing ship, rail, and road routes, facilitating the movement of freight between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe.

