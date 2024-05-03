Baku hosts stunning opening ceremony of European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has hosted the opening ceremony of the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

During the opening ceremony, the participating countries of the European Cup were introduced, followed by the playing of Azerbaijan's national anthem.

An enthralling gymnastics and choreographic show captivated a large audience. The gymnasts' performances were vibrant, spectacular, and incredibly thrilling. Enhanced by dazzling light effects and spirited music, the performances were imbued with a special vibrancy.

The audience was thrilled, expressing their emotions with resounding applause.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3rd through May 5th. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

In the seniors category, Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual events, along with a team comprising Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in group performances. Additionally, Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibragimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova are among the junior category athletes competing in individual programs.

