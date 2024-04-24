Azerbaijan can benefit from COP29 platform to share own history - former US ambassador

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijan can utilize the COP29 platform to share its story, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the International Forum COP29 and Green View for Azerbaijan.

“COP29 is one of the largest events in Azerbaijan's history. The entire globe will be watching the event, and everyone hopes it succeeds. Azerbaijan should take this opportunity to share the country's story,” he emphasized.

Ambassador Bryza also mentioned the successful start of the delimitation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and expressed hope for accelerating this process.

To note, a conference within the framework of the International Forum COP29 and Green View for Azerbaijan, with the participation of 64 authoritative experts from 30 countries, started its work in Lachin on April 24.

Academicians, former ambassadors, and representatives of international think tanks shared their experience in sustainable development and green energy at the conference organized jointly by ADA University and the Center for Analysis of International Relations (CAIR). They attended an international forum on “COP29 and the Green View for Azerbaijan” at ADA University on April 23 and addressed questions to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

