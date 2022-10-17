Civil airports of Azerbaijan served over 500,000 passengers in September

Azerbaijan's international airports served more than 530,000 passengers in September 2022. This is almost 78% higher than in the same period last year.

The Baku Airport accounted for 461,000 passengers, of whom 412,000 were travelling on international flights.

AZAL and Buta Airways served 164,000 and 56,000 passengers on international flights for the period, that is 47% of total international traffic.

In September 2022 regular flights to Baku airport were performed by 29 foreign airlines. Apart from “AZAL” and “Buta Airways”, the highest number of passengers was carried by “Aeroflot”, “Turkish Airlines” and “Utair”.

The top ten most popular international destinations from Baku in September include Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai, Tbilisi, Riyadh, Ankara, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Izmir and Antalya. A total of 276,000 passengers were served to these destinations.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

In June Heydar Aliyev International Airport has confirmed its status of the best airport in CIS countries for the fifth time in a row according to the Skytrax World Airport Awards. This award is the benchmark of quality for the airport industry.

Skytrax also awarded Baku Airport the highest 5-star rating, as well as the highest epidemiological safety rating during the COVID-19 pandemic.