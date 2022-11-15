“Digital Silk Way” project presented at “Turkmentel 2022” (PHOTO)

The "Digital Silk Way" project, which envisages the formation of a digital telecommunication corridor linking Europe to Central and South Asia, was presented at "Turkmentel 2022" - Turkmenistan ICT Conference held on November 10-11 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The conference included extensive discussions and presentations on topics such as digitization, unified communication, satellite technologies, and cyber security.

Fuad Allahverdiyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors at AzerTelecom spoke at the "Connectivity" panel at the conference. He spoke about the implementation of the fiber-optic cable line (Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Line) on the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan route through the bottom of the Caspian Sea, which constitutes the Asian segment of the "Digital Silk Way" project implemented by AzerTelecom.

Emphasizing the great international interest in the project, Fuad Allahverdiyev noted that the project parties (AzerTelecom and Turkmentelecom) have started the work on the establishment of a joint venture for realization of the seabed infrastructure project.

Mr. Allahverdiyev also added that the implementation of the project will make a substantial contribution to the development of the telecommunication sector of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, and the telecommunication ecosystem in the region in general. The cable line between the geographic points of Siyazan in Azerbaijan and Turkmenbashi in Turkmenistan will form the shortest and high-speed data transmission digital corridor between Europe and South Asia.

AzerTelecom is the leading wholesale telecommunication operator in Azerbaijan. The company is part of the international group of companies "NEQSOL Holding" operating in various fields and countries.