Participants of the "From worker to specialist" project are promoted to specialist positions (VIDEO)

Veyseloglu Group of Companies carries out the "From worker to specialist" (FİL) project with the aim of supporting employees who want to develop in their careers. Within the framework of the program, employees working as laborers in the field of logistics can improve their knowledge and become managers, specialists and other positions requiring qualifications in relevant fields.

So far, 72 employees participating in the project have been promoted to specialist and technical executive positions in various fields within the company.

It should be noted that during the training period, employees participating in the project are trained in theoretical and practical skills required for the relevant position. In the next stage, employees who have completed the program can have specialist positions in various fields. Veyseloglu Group of Companies (www.veyseloglu.az) is a diversified FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) group covering various areas of the supply chain, including retail, distribution, logistics, and manufacturing. The philosophy of the Group of Companies is to create value for the country's economy and population by ensuring food security and continuity of supply.

In 2022, Veyseloglu Group of Companies became one of the winners in the prestigious "Best Managed Companies" competition organized for the first time in Azerbaijan by the popular consulting firm "Deloitte".