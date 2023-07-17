Agreements signed within ICCIA meeting in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. A total of four Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the parties within the framework of the 35th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA), which began in Baku on July 17, Trend reports.

The following documents have been signed:

- Memorandum between the Halal Service of the Islamic Chamber and the National Confederation of Business Organizations (employers);

- Memorandum between the Chamber of Commerce of Mauritania and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture;

- Memorandum between the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses of the Ministry of Economy (KOBIA) and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA);

- Memorandum between ICCIA, KOBIA, the International Islamic Business Association, the State Agency for Tourism and Caspian Event Organisers LLC.

Meanwhile, the 35th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture began its work in Baku on July 17.

The opening meeting of the Board of directors is attended by about 100 delegations from 20 countries, including Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait, Egypt, as well as representatives of state structures of Azerbaijan, members of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.