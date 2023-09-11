Kazakhstan plans to build terminal in Azerbaijan's port - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Kazakhstan plans to build a terminal in Baku port, said Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel at a roundtable discussion on "Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations: regional cooperation", Trend reports.

"The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is capable of loading Kazakh exports under appropriate conditions. Kazakhstan is ready to build its own terminal in the port of Baku. Now we are negotiating on this issue," he emphasized.

According to him, the transport and logistics sector will become the "backbone" of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

"The current geopolitical situation is very complicated, but it has provided us with unique opportunities. Both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have a politically sound and correct view of things. We need to act promptly, quickly," the ambassador added.

Currently, the TITR, which links China and Central Asian countries with Europe via the Caspian sea, the countries of the South Caucasus and Türkiye, has become one of the key points of growth and is attracting more and more attention from other countries. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called this route "the main link" that contributes to a fuller realization of Kazakhstan's transit and export opportunities.