Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan's AzerGold company, its subsidiaries reveal amount of paid taxes

Economy Materials 30 January 2024 12:13 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's AzerGold company, its subsidiaries reveal amount of paid taxes

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC and its subsidiaries totally paid taxes in the amount of 38.4 million manat last year, Chairman of the Board of CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

"In 2023, payments in the form of taxes and social transfers to the state budget were continued against the backdrop of economic revenues of AzerGold CJSC. In the reporting year, 7.6 million manat ($4.4 million) was paid to the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF),” he noted.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more