Azerbaijan's AzerGold company, its subsidiaries reveal amount of paid taxes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC and its subsidiaries totally paid taxes in the amount of 38.4 million manat last year, Chairman of the Board of CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

"In 2023, payments in the form of taxes and social transfers to the state budget were continued against the backdrop of economic revenues of AzerGold CJSC. In the reporting year, 7.6 million manat ($4.4 million) was paid to the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF),” he noted.

