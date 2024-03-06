Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 6 March 2024 13:30 (UTC +04:00)
Czech-Moravian Association of Businesswomen invites Azerbaijani AQSIA to join its ranks

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Czech-Moravian Association of Businesswomen and Managers (CMAPM) invites Azerbaijan Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association (AQSIA) to join its ranks, President of CMAPM, Vice President of Femmes Chefs D'Enterprises Mondiales Katerina Haring said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the "Women's Solidarity and Innovative Future for the Green World" event in Baku, dedicated to the development of women's entrepreneurship.

"I hope the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association to join our ranks. This will highlight the importance of cooperation and exchange of experience between women entrepreneurs at the international level, and will also highlight the importance of innovation and environmentally sustainable development in the modern world," Haring emphasized.

