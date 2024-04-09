The winners announced: Azerbaijan Business Case Competition held in partnership with Kapital Bank

The champions of 20th Azerbaijan Business Case Competition (ABCC 2024), organized in collaboration between the country's first bank, Kapital Bank, and the US-Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association, have been announced.

The semi-final stage of the competition saw 16 teams, each consisting of four both local and international students, compete for the championship. Team 76 took the 1st place, while team 16 were ranked the 2nd, and team 4 & 79 secured 3rd places with same results. The winners were awarded a prize of 14 000 AZN.

The main goal of the competition is to enrich the skills and competencies of students from higher education institutions in business-related fields, fostering practical experiences in finance, marketing, accounting, technology, and management.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 53 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.