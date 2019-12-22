Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Dec. 21 - Dec. 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles, Trend reports.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Mazam, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Javahirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kurdlar village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

