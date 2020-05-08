Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8
Trend:
Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 26 times, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.
The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.
Latest
AZAL discloses number of Azerbaijani citizens returned to Baku via two charter flights from Istanbul (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh issues statement on 28th anniversary of occupation of Shusha city
Mehriban Aliyeva: We have won first battle, but war with pandemic is still ongoing – in our country and around the world
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Baku's first modular hospital complex (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Online conference World Net Summit to be held with support of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies