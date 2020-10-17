Armenia's attempts to use CSTO look doomed to failure – expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Armenia expects that the Collective Security Treaty (CST) will be applied, Amur Hajiyev, director of the Modern Turkey Study Center, a research fellow of the Turkish sector at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences told Trend.

According to the expert, Armenia refers to Article 4, which provides for collective military assistance due to the right to collective defense following article 51 of the UN Charter, but this is not the case here, since the document primarily provides for aggression against the territory of Armenia itself, as part of the current escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict it is not observed.

"Therefore, it is not appropriate to apply Article 4 in this situation. Further, you can refer to Article 2, which provides for a mechanism for joint consultations to coordinate their positions, but there are also certain conditions, in particular, there must be threats to security, stability, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. We don't see such a threat either.

At the same time, Armenia refers to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but here we see that in Article 3, where the goals of the Organization are outlined, priority is given to political means. Article 8 also provides for joint efforts, but in this case, it focuses on the fight against international terrorism. Perhaps this is why Armenia claims that its borders and security are threatened by terrorists who have arrived from the Middle East, which is also quite controversial," he stressed.

As Hajiyev emphasized, one way or another, to develop a common mechanism and bring the CST into the zone of responsibility, it will be necessary to reach a full consensus on the part of all CSTO members, which is hardly possible in our days, since there are Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

"Therefore, it is unlikely that a consensus will be reached on the introduction of rapid response forces in the CSTO area of responsibility, in particular on the territory of Armenia.

As for Nagorno-Karabakh, this part of the territory is not in the CSTO's area of responsibility. So far, Armenia's attempts to involve the CSTO look doomed to failure," he concluded.