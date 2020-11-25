Resolution of France's Senate nothing more than piece of paper for Azerbaijan - top official
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
Trend:
Resolution of France's Senate is nothing more than a piece of paper for Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.
