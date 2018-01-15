President Aliyev: Relevant instructions given to increase cargo transportation of Bulgaria via BTK

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Relevant bodies have been given instructions to increase Bulgaria's cargo transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) rail corridor, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, while making press statements with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Baku on Jan. 15.

"I have informed the Prime Minister that Baku hosted the grand opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in October last year. This railway reshapes the transport map of Eurasia. It will be the shortest transport route between Europe and Asia. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway has been commissioned and it is the shortest way between Europe and Asia in terms of distance. And in terms of time, cargo can be transported from Asia to Europe through this corridor in just two weeks. Of course, since Bulgaria is located on this corridor, we have given instructions to relevant bodies to discuss this issue and work to increase the freight traffic," Ilham Aliyev said.

