Resolution initiated by ANCA’s order distorts true essence of Karabakh conflict, says Baku

19 January 2018 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The purpose of the resolution, put forward by Congressman Frank Pallone on the order of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), a racist organization, is to disrupt the substantive negotiations ongoing through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and efforts to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend Jan. 19.

Speaking with the initiative of this resolution, Pallone supports the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, bloody ethnic cleansing committed against more than one million Azerbaijanis, aggressive separatism and injustice, Hajiyev said.

By calling on the US citizens to travel to Azerbaijan’s occupied territories and to have ties with the criminal and terrorist regime, Frank Pallone endangers the lives of the US citizens, Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev noted that apparently, Pallone resorts to such a step in order to secure financial and voter support of the Armenian lobby of the US at the election.

Hajiyev added that the resolution is based on false information and distorts the true essence of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In a travel warning issued by the US Department of State, a serious appeal was made to the US citizens not to visit Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and adjacent territories.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
US expert: Large-scale fighting in Karabakh can renew at any time
Commentary 13:33
OSCE MG co-chairs urge Azerbaijan, Armenia to pursue trust building measures as important contribution to negotiation process
Politics 18 January 23:53
Krakow meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs ends
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 January 16:07
Slovakia at OSCE Forum for Security Co-op: Peaceful settlement only solution to conflicts in Europe
Azerbaijan 18 January 09:35
Armenia again violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 January 09:17
New escalation in Karabakh conflict zone can provoke regional conflagration: ICG
Azerbaijan 17 January 18:37
UN Chief stresses need to revitalize OSCE MG mediation initiatives for Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan 17 January 10:01
Armenia again violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 January 09:45
Azerbaijan, France discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)
Politics 16 January 23:33
Turkey: Karabakh conflict must be solved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 January 15:31
Azerbaijan's FM to meet OSCE MG co-chairs, Armenian FM
Azerbaijan 16 January 11:54
Karabakh conflict can be settled only by conflict parties: Russian FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 12:23
OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 11:03
Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 09:49
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 January 10:08
Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict in line with int’l law – envoy
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 January 12:12
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 January 09:52
EU appreciates Italy’s commitment to continue strengthening OSCE’s work to address Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through existing format
Azerbaijan 12 January 23:22