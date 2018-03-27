UN adopts resolution put forward by initiative group including Azerbaijan

27 March 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

Trend:

The UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted the resolution on "Promotion and protection of human rights and implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals", jointly proposed by Azerbaijan, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Fiji, Canada, Luxembourg, Portugal, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Thailand and Uruguay at the 37th session of the Council in Geneva on March 23, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said March 27.

Sixty-nine countries have joined the resolution as co-authors.

The main aim of the resolution is to emphasize the relation between promotion and protection of human rights and implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and to create a platform for the UN member countries to use positive experience in this field.

In this regard, according to the resolution, it is planned to organize annual meetings of the UN member states in Geneva in 2018 and 2019. Reports on results of these meetings prepared by the UN High Commissioner are planned to be submitted to the Human Rights Council and at the annual political forum on the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The adoption of the resolution thanks to the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and the above-mentioned countries at the UN Human Rights Council is a clear proof to the growth of Azerbaijan's prestige at the international level, as well as its recognition as a country with rich experience in ensuring the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals at the national level and protecting human rights, according to the ministry.

