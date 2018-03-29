MP: Radical political elements intensifying on eve of presidential election in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

The anti-Azerbaijani political circles, as well as the radical political elements that have become an instrument in their hands are intensifying their activity in the international community on the eve of the presidential election, which is very important in Azerbaijan’s political life, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend March 29.

“These structures understand that all these actions will not bring any result,” he said. "These radical political opposition elements, talking about democracy, want to involve radical religious elements in the rally on March 31."

“They attract radical religious elements to damage Azerbaijan, stability, security and create chaos, anarchy in the country by fulfilling the request of foreign patrons,” Nasirov said. "Their goal with regard to Azerbaijan is clear.”

“The Azerbaijani public knows the intentions of negative political and religious elements,” he said. “They have lost their spirituality and intend to carry out anti-Azerbaijani recommendations and orders of foreign political circles even on March 31 on the Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis. I think that this is treason."

Nasirov said that the Azerbaijani public rejects such steps.

"When I meet with voters, I often face such cases,” he said. “These individuals are constantly being criticized by people. The public receives criticism, but stresses that criticism must be healthy and constructive. These radical political elements are deprived of culture, morality. This causes great concern of the Azerbaijani public."

