Azerbaijani MP elected as PACE Committee rapporteur

28 June 2018 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

During a meeting of the PACE Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development as part of the PACE summer session, a voting took place regarding appointment of a committee rapporteur for the topic “Treatment of people with autism and their families.”

Azerbaijani MP, member of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Sevinj Fataliyeva and the UK MP Lord Don Touhig were nominated.

Fataliyeva, gaining the majority of votes, was elected a rapporteur of the PACE Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development.

Azernews Newspaper
