President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Latvian counterpart

17 November 2019 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits.

"It is on the occasion of the National holiday of the Republic of Latvia – the Independence Day that on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and your people," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

"Azerbaijan and Latvia are bound with the ties of friendship and cooperation. I believe that the broadening of our relations that have good traditions and development of cooperation across all spheres will benefit further the interests of our countries and peoples."

"On this notable day I wish strong health and success in every endeavor to you and the everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Latvia," reads the letter.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Omani Sultan
Politics 11:51
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watch Maxim Galkin’s creative evening in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 16 November 11:42
Ilham Aliyev receives president of US Congress of Christian Leaders (PHOTO)
Politics 15 November 20:02
President Aliyev receives founding Secretary General of King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (PHOTO)
Politics 15 November 16:40
President Ilham Aliyev receives Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem (PHOTO)
Politics 15 November 16:38
Azerbaijan's president receives Muslim religious figures of Russia`s North Caucasus (PHOTO)
Politics 15 November 15:57
Latest
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Omani Sultan
Politics 11:51
Azerbaijan wins 10 licenses for Tokyo 2020
Society 11:41
Rumas, Medvedev to discuss integration roadmaps on 19 November
World 11:19
Belarus goes to the polls to elect new parliament
Other News 10:35
U.S., South Korea postpone military drills to bolster North Korea peace effort
US 10:03
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Nov. 16-Nov. 17
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
Myanmar approves 8 more investment projects
Other News 09:17
US consulate in Mexico introduces curfew following spike in violence
US 08:36
23 people killed in Bolivia since political crisis began - human rights commission
World 08:18