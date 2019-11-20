25th anniversary of establishment of Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO celebrated in Paris (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

The 25th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO has been solemnly celebrated as part of the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry.

The event was attended by UNESCO leaders, ministers of culture of several countries, heads and staff of the permanent missions.

