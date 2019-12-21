Submission of documents for parliamentary candidates’ registration starts in Azerbaijan

21 December 2019 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The process of submitting the documents to the district election commissions necessary for registering a candidate in the early parliamentary elections scheduled in Azerbaijan for February 9, 2020, started on Dec. 21, Trend reports.

Electoral documents must be submitted by the candidate or his authorized representative or by the authorized representative of a political party or political blocs.

The documents must be submitted till 18:00 (GMT+4), a maximum of 50 and a minimum of 30 days before the election, that is, from December 21, 2019, through January 10, 2020 till 18:00.

