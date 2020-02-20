Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Australia to battle forest fires (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

Upon the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, to help eliminate consequences of forest fires that have been raging in Australia since the end of 2019, Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has allocated humanitarian aid worth $50,000, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Director of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency functioning under the Foreign Ministry Seymur Fataliyev has handed the certificate of financial aid to President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Novruzali Aslanov. The above mentioned funds were sent to the Australian Red Cross through the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society.

According to foreign media reports, as a result of forest fires in Australia, at least 33 people were killed, as well as hundreds of millions of animals, besides, more than 2,000 houses were destroyed, an area of ​​over 11 million hectares was burnt.