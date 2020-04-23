Azerbaijani armed forces’ mortar batteries perform combat firing (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23
Trend:
In accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Azerbaijani minister of defense, live-fire training exercises are conducted with the Azerbaijani armed forces’ mortar battery crews at the training centers and at the firing ranges, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.
“The units, firing at the targets of an imaginary enemy, fulfill the assigned tasks,” the ministry added.
