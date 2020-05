President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view transport vehicles and special machinery allocated to Shamakhi district (FOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the transport vehicles and special machinery allocated to Shamakhi district.

The district was provided with 10 buses for proper organization of passenger transportation, as well as communal farm machinery was purchased.

Ambulances and other heavy equipment were also allocated to the district.

President Ilham Aliyev instructed to prepare proposals in order to supply other cities in the country with such equipment and vehicles.