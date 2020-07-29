President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of modular hospital in Ismayilli (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a modular hospital for the treatment of coronavirus patients in Ismayilli.
Latest
President Aliyev inaugurates newly reconstructed Mughanli-Ismayilli-Tazakand-Aghbulag-Goshakand highway (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of modular hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients in Azerbaijan's Gobustan (PHOTO)
New York Post: Sitting at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Georgia has a low cost of living, is a foodie’s heaven
MFA: Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises contribute to strengthening peace and security in region
Azerbaijani economy minister: Armenia’s aggressive policy creates big obstacles for expansion of economic cooperation in region