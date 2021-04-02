Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Turkish trade minister (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:45)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan on April 2, Trend reports.

Pekcan extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to the president. President Aliyev thanked the greetings of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Turkish president.

Saying Turkey is proud of Azerbaijan’s achievements, Pekcan added that the Turkish people closely followed the events in Azerbaijan and the activity of President Aliyev during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, and that rejoiced in the success achieved.

President Aliyev emphasized that he has always felt the support of the Turkish people adding that the Turkish public stood by Azerbaijan during the second Nagorno-Karabakh War as well.

The president highly appreciated the important statements made by President Erdogan from the very first day of the war. President Aliyev pointed to the activities of the Turkish media in the second Nagorno-Karabakh War and hailed its special role in disseminating news about the war in the world.

Saying he had received many letters of support from the Turkish public both during and after the war, the president described it as another manifestation of unity between the two countries.