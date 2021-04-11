Azerbaijan moving to new stage of its development – Uzbek Information and Mass Communications Agency rep

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict brought big misfortune and destruction to the Azerbaijani lands, Director of the Agency of Information and Mass Communications under the Uzbek presidential administration Asadjon Khojaev told Trend.

"Now Azerbaijan is moving to a new stage in its development," Khojaev added. "A lot of work related to the construction and restoration of infrastructure is to be conducted in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation."

"Almost everything, except for one mosque, has been destroyed here and the entire world community must pay attention to this," director of the agency added.

Khojaev stressed that the residents who are gradually returning here are very glad.

The director of the agency said that the countries of the Turkic Council will actively participate in the restoration and construction in the liberated territories.

"Moreover, Uzbekistan offered its assistance in the development of the infrastructure of these lands," Khojaev said.

"Presently, we are determining a list of facilities in the restoration of which we will participate, with specialists," Khojaev said. "As far as I know, there is an agreement on the construction of one school, which will be presented by Uzbekistan to the Azerbaijani people."

The director of the agency said that the list of such facilities is being determined and agreed upon and the results of this cooperation will soon be visible.

"The most important thing is that there is peace in the lands of the Nagorno-Karabakh region now," Khojaev said.