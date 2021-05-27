Achievements of Azerbaijani athletes - result of policy pursued by Azerbaijani president, first lady - Deputy Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

All achievements of Azerbaijani athletes are the result of the political course based on the national interest of people and pursued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, Ismayil Ismayilov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Ismayilov made the statement during the opening ceremony of 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku

Ismayilov noted that Azerbaijan, recognized as a high-level organizer of sporting events on the international Arena, is hosting another sporting event starting today, May 26.

“I sincerely greet the participants of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships on the land of ancient Azerbaijan and welcome them to Azerbaijan. It is not occasional that such a major competition is held in our country. First of all, the international prestige of our country and the trust played a decisive role in making this decision,” he said.

In his words, the high pace of development in Azerbaijan in all fields enabled it to achieve great success in sports as well.

“The policy pursued by President of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev in the field of sports has significantly increased the prestige of Azerbaijan as a country of sports, as well as resulted in the preference of international federations given to our country in the process of bidding. I express my gratitude to the International Gymnastics Federation for their trust shown to us in holding this competition in Azerbaijan,” he added.

“A broad-based approach to the development of sports in the country and a successful state policy in this direction are bearing its fruits. Sports organizations operating in the country - the National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, federations, sports societies serve to the common work within the framework of a single policy. Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation also successfully operates as one of the most active sports organizations in the country. The results obtained in the disciplines developed by the federation prove it once again. The Bronze medal won by our group at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku a few days ago is a bright example of this,” Ismayilov said.

“Aerobic gymnastics is a discipline which is popular among teenagers and young people. A new generation of promising athletes in this discipline has grown up in our country. The victories of our athletes are also a source of pride. This successful result requires strong will and determination. The achievements of Azerbaijani athletes are based on these principles,” he said.

“On behalf of the sports community, I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to head of the country Mr. Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva for their continued attention and support for the country's sports, for holding such a major competition as the World Championships during the COVID-19 pandemic in our country. I wish the participants a worthy competition and victory by having benefited from this condition created for them,” he said.