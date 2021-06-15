Azerbaijan, Turkey show unique example of alliance in world - Azerbaijani president says
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15
Trend:
Today we are setting a unique example of alliance in the world, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.
The Azerbaijani president made the remark while delivering a statement for the press after the signing of the Azerbaijani-Turkish documents in the city of Shusha.
