Azerbaijan, Egypt hold political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

A round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Egypt was held in Cairo, Egypt, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The delegations headed by Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Badr Abdel Atti and Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev mainly discussed the current bilateral relations and ways of their development in political, economic, humanitarian and other spheres.

The sides also exchanged the views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Azerbaijani side provided the information on the situation in the region after the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], as well as on the reconstruction carried out in the Azerbaijani districts liberated from the Armenian occupation.