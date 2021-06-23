Azerbaijani president holds phone talks with Russian counterpart (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:20)

On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

During the telephone conversation, the practical aspects of the implementation of the statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 were considered. Special attention was paid to the intensification of work in the trilateral format on the restoration of economic ties and transport communications in the South Caucasus.

During the discussion of the current issues on the bilateral agenda, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin affirmed mutual resolution to further strengthen the Azerbaijan-Russia strategic partnership.

The heads of state agreed to continue contacts at various levels.