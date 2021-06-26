During Shusha operation, all types of Azerbaijani troops shown professionalism - minister (UPDATE)

Details added: first version on 13:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

During the Shusha operation, all types of Azerbaijani troops demonstrated their professionalism, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with Real TV, Trend reports.

"President Ilham Aliyev instructed that when planning and conducting operations, it is necessary to take into account that Shusha is the center of Azerbaijani culture. Therefore, we could not use artillery there," Hasanov said.

The minister noted that the Armenian troops around the city of Shusha were defeated by artillery, and suffered heavy losses both in manpower and equipment.

He noted that Azerbaijan didn't carry out artillery strikes on Shusha.

"This made the operation difficult, and the weather was cloudy too Therefore, during the Shusha operation, it was not possible to use drones, which also created difficulties for reconnaissance. That is, artillery was used during operations around the city of Shusha. I would especially like to emphasize that the engineering troops of Azerbaijan had built the road in a short time. This came as a shock to the Armenians. They were expecting our attack on Shusha in a different direction and concentrated their forces elsewhere,” Hasanov said.