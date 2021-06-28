Truck crashes in Lachin district, two servicemen dead - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

An accident with a truck occurred in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district, two servicemen were killed, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result of the accident of a "KamAZ" military truck, servicemen of extra-urgent service, namely, junior sergeant Joshgun Zeynalli and soldier Orkhan Rahimli were killed.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses condolences to the families and relatives of the servicemen who died in the accident.

A criminal case has been filed on the fact, the investigation is underway.