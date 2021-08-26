Memory of our martyrs is sacred for each one of us - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

Trend:

The memory of our martyrs is sacred for each one of us, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs, war disabled and heroes of the Patriotic War in Absheron district, Trend reports.

"At the same time, thousands of new homes are being built for people who lost their property during the war. When the hated enemy was defeated on the battlefield, they wanted to avenge that on the civilians. Many of our cities were under constant fire, were bombarded with artillery, with banned bombs, white phosphorus bombs and ballistic missiles. More than a hundred civilians, including women and children, were killed and thousands lost their property. That is why this work is being done today. Thousands of houses are being built, and most of them have already been built.

Of course, all this requires a lot of money, and Azerbaijan does all this at its own expense, does not need anyone, does not ask for help from anyone, does and will do all this at its own expense. In particular, all restoration work on the liberated lands is carried out at the expense of Azerbaijan. We have adopted a special program on the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangazur. This program covers several years, and its first year - 2021 is being implemented. Today, the construction and landscaping work in those areas is in evidence. For many, this has been very unexpected, some are surprised that we are doing this at such a high pace. Of course, financial resources alone are not enough. There must be technical capacity, human resources and domestic resources to implement such large-scale projects. We have mobilized all these forces and are eliminating the consequences of Armenian savagery today. I said that we would turn Karabakh and East Zangazur into a paradise. We will do that – just as all the promises made so far have been kept, not a single promise has not been fulfilled, and our brilliant victory in the Second Karabakh War is a clear proof of this.

During the war, the Azerbaijani military showed professionalism, bravery, courage, heroism, and at the same time, self-sacrifice. They were literally ready to die. The memory of our martyrs is sacred for each one of us. When we planned our operations, we first of all thought about the possible losses, and in comparison, Azerbaijan has suffered fewer losses. The life of every martyr is unique, the death of each martyr is a tragedy for his relatives, it is a great sorrow," the head of state said.