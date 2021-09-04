Azerbaijani team of "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest returns to Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4
Trend:
On September 4, Azerbaijani artillerymen, which took part in the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest held in the Guards garrison of the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of the "International Army Games - 2021", returned to Baku, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijani team was awarded the third place in the competition attended by artillerymen representing nine countries.
The officer of the Azerbaijan Army, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmadov Namig, won the "Best Coach" nomination, and the team led by warrant officer Orujov Elshad won the "Best Crew" nomination.
