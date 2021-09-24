Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks bilateral and regional issues with Iranian Deputy FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24
Trend:
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev discussed bilateral and regional issues with Deputy Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Sajjadpour, Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"It was pleasure to continue our discussions with Dr. Seyed Sajjadpour, Deputy Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran on bilateral and regional issues at large. We reaffirmed good neighborly relations between our countries and stressed also importance of academic and research cooperation," he wrote.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
France and US have very strong interests in strengthening respective relationships with India: Blinken
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva views conditions created at newly-built secondary school No 88 in Bina settlement of Baku (PHOTO)
International experts to prepare report on Armenian atrocities in liberated territories of Azerbaijan
By the end of the year, we will fully provide all the liberated territories with energy - President Aliyev
If Armenia accepted plan I proposed, then defeat would not have been so humiliating for them - Azerbaijan's president