Politics 3 November 2021 13:25 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev receives co-chairs and board members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Ismail Serageldin, former heads of state and government, board members of the Center on November 3.

Will be updated
