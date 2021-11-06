Signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan beneficial for Armenia - Turkish MP Binali Yildirim
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6
Trend:
The signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan is beneficial for Armenia, Former Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim said at the panel session on topic "South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.
