Turkish parliament approved extension of Turkish military stay in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

The Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey approved a bill to extend the term of stay of the Turkish military in Azerbaijan, signed by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Thus, the term of office of the military working in the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center in Agdam was extended for another year.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly on November 17, 2020 authorized the Turkish Armed Forces to send Turkish troops to Azerbaijan for a period of one year.