Facebook unblocks account of Russian expert previously banned due to Armenian users complaint (UPDATE)

Title changed:

Details added: first version posted on 10:41

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

Facebook unblocked the account of the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko, previously blocked after a complaint of the social network’s Armenian users, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

"Facebook banned me for three days for the question: Why during almost 30 years did Armenians destroy everything and build nothing in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan?" Korotchenko earlier wrote in Telegram.

Besides, he published a film exposing the crimes of Armenia in previously occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Owing to the reaction of the media representatives, Facebook soon removed the block.

"Many thanks to all those media outlets which reported about the absolutely contrived reason for blocking my Facebook account by the efforts of the Armenian lobby," the expert said on Facebook.