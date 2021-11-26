Azerbaijani, Russian presidents, Armenian PM to hold meeting in Sochi today
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26
Trend:
Today, November 26, a meeting between President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will be held in Sochi, Trend reports.
The meeting will be dedicated to the anniversary of the signing of the statement on a ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Karabakh conflict zone on November 10, 2020.
It is expected that the parties will consider the progress of the implementation of the trilateral statement points and outline further steps to strengthen stability and establish a peaceful life in the region.
Special attention will be paid to the issues of restoration and development of trade, economic, and transport links.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
There will be concrete results - Russian expert on meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in Sochi
Baku holds award ceremony of winners of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev offering Azerbaijani citizenship to Armenians in Karabakh - very generous offer - Russian expert (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by President of Russian Academy of Sciences (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Best moments of first day of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
Final competitions kick off within 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
Finalists in synchronized trampoline announced at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions
Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals of FIG World Age Group Competitions in synchronized jumping program
Double mini-trampoline finalists announced at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Finalists in individual trampoline jumping announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Meeting in Russia’s Sochi between Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders is continuation of surrender act signed last year – experts