Azerbaijani, Russian presidents, Armenian PM to hold meeting in Sochi today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

Today, November 26, a meeting between President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will be held in Sochi, Trend reports.

The meeting will be dedicated to the anniversary of the signing of the statement on a ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Karabakh conflict zone on November 10, 2020.

It is expected that the parties will consider the progress of the implementation of the trilateral statement points and outline further steps to strengthen stability and establish a peaceful life in the region.

Special attention will be paid to the issues of restoration and development of trade, economic, and transport links.