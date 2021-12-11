We call on Armenia to give up attempts to impede peace process – Azerbaijan's MFA (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted at 11:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

We call on Armenia to give up its attempts to impede the peace process, Trend reports referring to the statement of the Foreign Ministry.

The statement notes that in recent days the Armenian armed forces have been committing provocations that aggravate the situation in the Kalbajar direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

"On December 8, 2021, as a result of another provocation by Armenia, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, Asif Aliyev, was killed in the Kalbajar direction of the state border. On December 9-10, Armenian military units fired intensively at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Kalbajar district from positions in the Basarkechar district. As a result of the retaliatory measures of the Azerbaijani army, the provocations of the enemy were suppressed,” the statement says.

“While the Azerbaijani side is taking appropriate steps to normalize post-conflict relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in particular on the eve of the Moscow meeting on the 3+3 consultation mechanism, the Armenian side continues its provocative activities," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that responsibility for the tension on the border of the two countries and the crime in the direction of the Kalbajar district lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

"The accusations of the Armenian Foreign Ministry that Azerbaijan is violating the sovereign borders of this country are absolutely unfounded. It is in order to avoid such false accusations that Azerbaijan is in favor of starting negotiations on the delimitation of the borders of the two states as soon as possible. If Armenia really wants peace and stability in the region, then it must take real steps to normalize relations and put an end to imitations. We call on the Armenian side to give up attempts by purposefully creating tension in the region to prevent the creation of peace and, in accordance with the undertaken obligations, to fully fulfill the trilateral statements," the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says.