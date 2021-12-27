Illegal visit to Azerbaijan’s Khankandi by French official doesn’t correspond to state policy - Azerbaijani MP (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted 12:04)

The illegal visit to the Azerbaijani Khankandi city by the head of the Ile-de-France region, the Republican Party candidate in the upcoming presidential election Valérie Pécresse, does not correspond to the French policy, Azerbaijani MP Soltan Mammadov said at a plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament), Trend reports.

"This step of a political provocation contradicts the spirit of relations between Azerbaijan and France, as well as efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region," Mammadov said.

The MP noted that the position taken by France during the second Karabakh war raised serious doubts about the impartiality of this country, which took on such an important mission of the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

