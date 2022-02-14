New residential complex in Aghdam to be built in nearly 1,5-2 years - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics 14 February 2022 10:11 (UTC+04:00)
New residential complex in Aghdam to be built in nearly 1,5-2 years - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

A new residential complex in Aghdam will be built in about one and a half to two years, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, said, Trend reports.

The president made the statement during his speech on February 13 after getting acquainted with the progress of restoration work in the Aghdam's Juma mosque, carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Will be updated

