President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view ongoing restoration work at Aghdam Juma Mosque

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Aghdam district on February 13, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the ongoing restoration work at the Aghdam Juma Mosque being carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. President Ilham Aliyev delivered speech here.

Will be updated